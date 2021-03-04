Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.84. 39,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.27. Prologis has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

