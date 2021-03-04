Prologis Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,697 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 875% compared to the typical daily volume of 174 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Prologis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,710,000 after purchasing an additional 329,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,530,000 after purchasing an additional 879,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,317,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.82. 38,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,797. Prologis has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

