Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the period. Proofpoint comprises approximately 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.98% of Proofpoint worth $76,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFPT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.85.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,650.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.05. 7,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,378. Proofpoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $140.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.28.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

