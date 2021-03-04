ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 15,773 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,674,000 after purchasing an additional 360,839 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 36.7% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,615 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 52.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after acquiring an additional 654,433 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 86.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 735,059 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perspecta alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.84.

Perspecta stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Perspecta Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.