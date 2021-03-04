ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,176 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the third quarter valued at $222,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $145.01 on Thursday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.48 and a 1-year high of $158.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

