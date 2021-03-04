ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 24,095 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,095 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.