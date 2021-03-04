ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,589 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 26.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $2,064,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on INSP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $571,590.00. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $231.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.49 and a 200 day moving average of $169.67. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $252.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

