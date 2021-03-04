ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 4,677 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $70.33 on Thursday. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $79.68. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.14.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

