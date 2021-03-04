ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 7,266 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,598,000 after purchasing an additional 436,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $81.94 on Thursday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 93.11 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

