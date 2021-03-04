ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APPN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Appian by 396.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 296,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,846,000 after acquiring an additional 169,526 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Appian by 13.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after acquiring an additional 153,987 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter valued at about $9,454,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 53.0% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 98,240 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $157.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.64. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.09 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.94, for a total value of $1,383,269.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,044.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $11,095,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,088 shares of company stock worth $65,844,469 in the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

