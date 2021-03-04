ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COUP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in Coupa Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,002 shares of company stock worth $67,661,602 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.16.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $310.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of -145.80 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $377.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

