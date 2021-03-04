ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth about $75,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 36.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

