ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 19,416 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,188 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,297 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,526,000 after buying an additional 79,208 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 581,439 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 499,513 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 257,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 64,035 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.13.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

