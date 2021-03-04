ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 22,237 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after buying an additional 1,378,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 113.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,802 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 8.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,384,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,164,000 after purchasing an additional 494,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 205.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Shares of OVV opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

