ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 5,143 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,911,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exponent by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,831,000 after acquiring an additional 373,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,868,000 after buying an additional 358,829 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 372,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after buying an additional 113,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Exponent by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 143,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 107,294 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,340.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,642,790 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $96.45 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $83.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

