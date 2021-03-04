ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Insiders have sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,860 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $79.44 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

