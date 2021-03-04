ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Qualys by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $290,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,931,094.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $250,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,434 shares of company stock worth $5,952,714. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

