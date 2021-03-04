ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Alcoa by 56.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 776.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Alcoa by 68.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $127,000.

AA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

NYSE:AA opened at $30.83 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

