ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.56. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

