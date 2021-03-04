ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,768,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 995,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,150,000 after acquiring an additional 331,790 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $8,471,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 7,075,050.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 141,501 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $7,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.53.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

