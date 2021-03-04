ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.29. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

