ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 113.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,439,000 after buying an additional 235,583 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 120,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,809,000 after acquiring an additional 86,983 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $1,085,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,076.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $1,353,765.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,789.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,291 shares of company stock worth $5,662,532 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $98.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $105.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

