ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 147,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 52,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Shares of HOMB opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,553.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.