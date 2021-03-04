ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,966,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,902,000 after acquiring an additional 728,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,636,000 after acquiring an additional 274,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 162,612 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,617,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $374,435.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,692.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,959 shares of company stock worth $2,840,547. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.57.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

