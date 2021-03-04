ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $52.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.65%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

