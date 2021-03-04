ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $1,109,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Shares of CRL opened at $278.27 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $303.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

