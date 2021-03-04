ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

FRPT stock opened at $147.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.62 and its 200 day moving average is $131.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,339.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $173.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

