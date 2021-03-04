ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

NYSE MOH opened at $212.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.19. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $246.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

