ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 14,597 Shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 16.35% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 444.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 37,543 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF alerts:

Shares of RINF opened at $28.52 on Thursday. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $28.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.