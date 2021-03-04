ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 18,948 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,457,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,512,000 after purchasing an additional 286,270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Radian Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 40,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $23.72.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

