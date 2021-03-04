ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 4,621 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $42,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $348,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,727 shares in the company, valued at $26,909,270.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $861,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 895,281 shares of company stock worth $55,527,038. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

NTLA stock opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

