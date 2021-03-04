ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 4,646 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 162.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

NYSE NI opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

