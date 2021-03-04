ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 4,709 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,715,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 109,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

ENS opened at $89.98 on Thursday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $96.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.87.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.