ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 9,386 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Insmed by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000.

In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $963,069.50. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,952.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,674. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $37.91 on Thursday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

