ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. Truist lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of AIRC opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.41.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

