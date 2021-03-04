ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

