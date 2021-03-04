ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 895.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,479. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

