ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $1,897,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,095,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after buying an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $318.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.82 and a 200 day moving average of $229.12. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 68.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.85.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Insiders sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

