ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $7,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,211.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,253,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $241.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.04 and a 200-day moving average of $247.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MASI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

