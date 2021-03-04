ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Stock Price Up 5.6%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.29. Approximately 9,636,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 2,714,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

