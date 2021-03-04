ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Barclays

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €15.00 ($17.65) target price from analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.90 ($21.06) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.52 ($18.25).

Shares of ETR PSM traded up €0.25 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €17.90 ($21.06). The company had a trading volume of 1,338,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 19.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a one year high of €18.03 ($21.21).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

