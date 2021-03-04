ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €17.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €17.90 ($21.06) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.52 ($18.25).

Shares of ETR:PSM traded up €0.25 ($0.29) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €17.90 ($21.06). 1,338,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1 year high of €18.03 ($21.21). The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.65.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

