Prosper (PROS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.98 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. Prosper has a market capitalization of $21.98 million and $4.49 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper token can currently be bought for approximately $4.91 or 0.00010222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.06 or 0.00474684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00072546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00077919 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00083838 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.07 or 0.00491362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00052314 BTC.

Prosper Token Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

Buying and Selling Prosper

