Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the January 28th total of 239,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 208.1 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSF traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317. Prosus has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.29.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

