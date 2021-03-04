Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Protech Home Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

PTQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on Protech Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Protech Home Medical from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.58.

Shares of CVE:PTQ opened at C$2.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.25. Protech Home Medical has a 12-month low of C$0.47 and a 12-month high of C$2.54. The company has a market cap of C$237.33 million and a PE ratio of -28.78.

About Protech Home Medical

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

