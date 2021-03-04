Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Trading Down 6%

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)’s share price was down 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $126.56 and last traded at $130.77. Approximately 730,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 676,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.77.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 61.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 16.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 18.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $250,000.

About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.