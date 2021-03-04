Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Trading Down 6%

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)’s share price was down 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $126.56 and last traded at $130.77. Approximately 730,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 676,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.14.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.77.
In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 61.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 16.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 18.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $250,000.
About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
