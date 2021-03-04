Proton Token Reaches Market Cap of $207,160.48 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last week, Proton Token has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $207,160.48 and $88,143.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.85 or 0.00763810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00032027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00044103 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

PTT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Proton Token Token Trading

