Provoco Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Provoco Token has a market capitalization of $89,925.50 and approximately $2,648.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provoco Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Provoco Token has traded up 349.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00056996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.29 or 0.00766078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00026651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00032152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00060608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00044429 BTC.

About Provoco Token

Provoco Token (VOCO) is a token. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.