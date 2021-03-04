ProximaX Reaches Market Cap of $13.10 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One ProximaX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. ProximaX has a total market cap of $13.10 million and approximately $343,150.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.96 or 0.00487833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00074101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00078838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00083018 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00054798 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.73 or 0.00493404 BTC.

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

