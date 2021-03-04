ProxyNode (PRX) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. ProxyNode has a market cap of $84,816.00 and $14.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.68 or 0.00429270 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006062 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00036763 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,088.12 or 0.04444585 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 180,639,829 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

